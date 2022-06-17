Organically — James O'Keefe, Project Veritas, Stand Up NY (mirrored from Sat M.M.Sad)

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Sad M. M. Sat never fails to disappoint me...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/61INwD6qRESq/
Says SMMS:
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I managed to rip the video out of PV's Locals https://projectveritas.locals.com/post/2161405/organically
James O'Keefe has a nice welcome message there, too: (my 1080p ripped out version) https://www.bitchute.com/video/QP9trGReSDRq/
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