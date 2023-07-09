Anatomy of the Church and State Episode 14: Vietnam Vet Roger Helle

Vietnam Veteran, Ministry Leader, and Patriot Post writer Roger Helle joins me to discuss the current state of America and how it compares with the Vietnam/Civil Rights era. How does this current moment in time compare? Are we under or more or less strife than we were back then? Join us to get a detailed perspective!





Roger is a former Marine who did 3 tours of duty in Vietnam, being injured on all 3 tours and awarded the Bronze Star medal with combat “V”, three Purple Heart medals, two personal Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry medals, a Good Conduct medal and others. He later went on to be the Executive Director of Teen Challenge Center, a ministry that opens homes for men women bound by addiction. In 2018 he and his wife opened their own ministry, “Roger Helle Ministries” which mentors other “faith-based” programs and nonprofits using their experience of 40 years of non-profit ministry. He also currently writes for the news analysis, website Patriot Post.

