Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Viruses Don't Exist...!!!
channel image
THEREALITYOFHEALTH
1 Subscribers
138 views
Published 21 hours ago

Questioning the Existence of Viruses and the Basis of Modern Virology


In this episode of 'The Reality of Health' podcast, I present a controversial opinion questioning the existence of viruses, the methods used in modern virology, and the integrity of the pharmaceutical industry. I challenge the fundamental principles of how viruses are claimed to infect cells, the process of isolating viruses, and the validity of PCR tests. I critique the scientific community's reliance on theoretical genomes rather than concrete evidence, suggesting that much of what is believed about viruses and their impact on health is based on flawed or pseudo-scientific methodologies. I also discuss the financial incentives behind virus research and vaccine production, hinting at a conflict of interest. This episode is positioned as a call for listeners to think critically about the information presented by authorities in the medical and scientific fields.




00:00 Welcome to the Reality of Health Podcast: A Controversial Take


01:00 Diving Deep into the Virus Debate: Unseen and Unproven?


02:16 Exploring the Science of Viruses and Cells: A Critical Perspective


04:17 The Complex Process of Isolating Viruses: A Skeptical View


08:21 Questioning the Existence of Viruses and the Efficacy of Vaccines


14:47 The Science of Sequencing: Debunking the Genome Puzzle


19:18 The Great Deception: Unveiling the Conspiracy


20:03 The Pharmaceutical Industry's Dark Agenda


21:29 The Flawed Science of Virus Identification


22:49 The PCR Test: A Tool for Misdiagnosis


25:52 Questioning the Germ Theory and Antibodies


27:49 The Virology Industry's Lack of Transparency


30:07 The Materialistic View of Health and Its Flaws


36:25 A Call to Rethink Medicine and Embrace True Health


37:34 Final Thoughts: Embrace Health, Question Narratives

Keywords
healthgerm theoryimmunityconspiracydnavirusmedical establishmentpharmaceutical companiesantibodiespcr testgenetic codescientific studiesscientific literature

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket