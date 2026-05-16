Leather Goddesses of Phobos! 2 - Gas Pump Girls Meet the Pulsating Inconvenience from Planet X (1992, PC)

Leather Goddesses of Phobos! 2 - Gas Pump Girls Meet the Pulsating Inconvenience from Planet X is a point-and-click adventure game developed by Activision and published under their Infocom label (the original Infocom were de facto disbanded in 1989). Almost twenty years passed since the inhabitants of Earth defeated the Leather Goddesses of Phobos. It is1958 now, and the scientific world is excited at the news of the discovery of a new planet in the Solar System, a so-called "Planet X". One night, a spaceship crash-lands in the small town of Atom City, Nevada, home to a military base and a nuclear power plant. The alien Barth, brings terrible news to the people of Earth: the Goddesses have conquered Planet X and forced its denizens to become sex slaves. Barth invokes the the help of Zeke, the son of the protagonist of the original game, who had settled down in Atom City, and Zeke's love interest, Lydia. Unlike the first game, which is a text-adventure, the second game is a point-and-click adventure played from a first-person perspective. You can choose to play either as Lydia, Zeke or Barth, which will slightly alter the walkthrough of the game.







