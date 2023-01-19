Situation Update, Jan 19, 2023 - Globalists following planetary script to REPLACE HUMANS with AI systems

0:00 Staged Reality

8:15 HUMANS with AI systems

23:10 Davos WEF

34:20 Headlines

36:00 Breaking News

43:13 Warfare Operation

49:40 Canada

53:30 Facebook

1:11:25 Russia





- Everything we experience is SCRIPTED by globalists to deceive humanity

- Greta Thunberg and police totally STAGE her "arrest" at #climate protest

- The great transition from HUMANS to AI is now under way

- Globalists see humans as utterly OBSOLETE and disposable

- John Kerry claims "extraterrestrial" mission to save Earth (from humans)

- Deliberate takedowns of food, energy and financial infrastructure is part of civilization destruction

- We are not the first advanced civilization to be destroyed on planet Earth

- Wretched tyrant Jacinda Ardern resigns as New Zealand PM

- Prepare for global banking freeze and bail-ins as banks on the verge of cash crisis

- Rifle values have skyrocketed in last 2 years

- Crypto firm Genesis preparing for bankruptcy as FTX contagion spreads

- Al Gore runs climate psyop scare campaign claiming "boiling oceans" and "rain bombs"

- New experiments reveal near-total immune system destruction after FOUR covid shots

- Canada running massive organ harvesting scheme via aggressive euthanasia push

- Facebook to allow nude women's breasts all over the platform if they claim to be trans

- San Francisco panel demands millions in reparations payouts for all Blacks

- Suddenly everyone in S.F. will identify as Black









