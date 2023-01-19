Situation Update, Jan 19, 2023 - Globalists following planetary script to REPLACE HUMANS with AI systems

0:00 Staged Reality
8:15 HUMANS with AI systems
23:10 Davos WEF
34:20 Headlines
36:00 Breaking News
43:13 Warfare Operation
49:40 Canada
53:30 Facebook
1:11:25 Russia
- Everything we experience is SCRIPTED by globalists to deceive humanity
- Greta Thunberg and police totally STAGE her "arrest" at #climate protest
- The great transition from HUMANS to AI is now under way
- Globalists see humans as utterly OBSOLETE and disposable
- John Kerry claims "extraterrestrial" mission to save Earth (from humans)
- Deliberate takedowns of food, energy and financial infrastructure is part of civilization destruction
- We are not the first advanced civilization to be destroyed on planet Earth
- Wretched tyrant Jacinda Ardern resigns as New Zealand PM
- Prepare for global banking freeze and bail-ins as banks on the verge of cash crisis
- Rifle values have skyrocketed in last 2 years
- Crypto firm Genesis preparing for bankruptcy as FTX contagion spreads
- Al Gore runs climate psyop scare campaign claiming "boiling oceans" and "rain bombs"
- New experiments reveal near-total immune system destruction after FOUR covid shots
- Canada running massive organ harvesting scheme via aggressive euthanasia push
- Facebook to allow nude women's breasts all over the platform if they claim to be trans
- San Francisco panel demands millions in reparations payouts for all Blacks
- Suddenly everyone in S.F. will identify as Black
