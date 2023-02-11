Police: State authority on the leash of global masterminds | www.kla.tv/25072

Create New Account
Police: State authority on the leash of global masterminds
In 2022, the image of police as friends and helpers has once again suffered in large parts of the population. Be it the exaggerated harshness with which police officers acted against peaceful demonstrators at some demonstrations. Or the house searches and confiscations with critics of the Corona measures and the arrests of various activists. All this not only left a bitter aftertaste, but also question marks: Where have we ended up, and how on earth did we get there?

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


01_EUROPOL – the untamed instrument of power


https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Europol#Ziele

https://netzpolitik.org/2022/europol-in-der-kritik-zuviel-daten-zu-wenig-aufsicht/


02_EUROPOL – globally „connected“


https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Catherine_De_Bolle

https://genderchampions.com/champions?page=6


03_EUROPOL – Organ of the military power complex


https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palantir_Technologies

https://www.kritische-polizisten.de/2020/04/palantir-gotham/

https://test.rtde.tech/tag/Palantir/


04_EUROGENDFOR: Mercenaries in action against citizens


https://eurogendfor.org/integrated-police-units/

https://unser-deutschland.com/2020/06/03/eurogendfor-wahrheit-oder-verschwoerungstheorie/

https://www.derstandard.at/story/1389857860322/welche-befugnisse-hat-die-europaeische-gendarmerietruppe-egf

https://qpress.de/2012/11/29/eurogendfor-schutztruppe-oder-europaische-todesschwadron/


06_Interpol – privately financed world police force


https://polizei.gv.at/wien/publikationen/geschichte/interpol.aspx

https://www.zeit.de/politik/ausland/2021-11/ahmed-nasser-al-raisi-interpol-praesident-foltervorwuerfe

www.interpol.int/en/Who-we-are/Our-funding

www.tageblatt.lu/headlines/wer-finanziert-interpol-polizei-organisation-stoesst-auf-kritik-aus-luxemburg/


07_Interpol – stooge of the WEF


https://punkt4.info/en/die-ausgaben/details/news/weltwirtschaftsforum-gruendet-zentrum-fuer-cybersicherheit/punkt4-edition-name/limmatstadt/punkt4-edition-section/6471.html


https://www.interpol.int/fr/Actualites-et-evenements/Actualites/2017/INTERPOL-supports-public-private-partnerships-to-combat-cybercrime-at-World-Economic-Forum

https://www.contralegem.ch/2022/05/16/wovor-f%C3%BCrchtet-sich-das-world-economic-forum/#top


https://aibusiness.com/verticals/wef-and-interpol-draw-up-best-practices-for-using-facial-recognition-in-law-enforcement


08_Police chiefs – hand-picked extended arm of politics


https://www.berlin.de/polizei/allgemeine-seiten/artikel.40141.php

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barbara_Slowik

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polizei_Berlin

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polizeipr%C3%A4sident

https://www.emma.de/artikel/barbara-slowik-die-polizeichefin-337977

https://www.landtag.nrw.de/Dokumentenservice/portal/WWW/dokumentenarchiv/Dokument/MMST16-967.pdf;jsessionid=AE8A982F89FDD4DC5C2F2F7C6FC11558


09_Former Nazi general built underground army


https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bundesgrenzschutz

https://de.wikibrief.org/wiki/Anton_Grasser

https://www.daserste.de/unterhaltung/film/themenabend-grundrechte-terror/chronologie/geheimdienst-ueberwachung-102.html

