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Where are the ΕLITES taking US? Jαy Dyεr Interview: Techn0cracy's plans to ΕNSLΑVΕ us. BY DANA ASHLIE
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3647 views • April 27, 2020
Originally published on Jun 21, 2018
Where exactly are the elites planning to take us? They have been bragging about it for…centuries? Millenia? Here we put together many of the pieces with the help of Jay Dyer, in this fantastic interview on the role of AI ,Technocracy, predictive programming and more.
Find Jay’s work at www.JaysAnalysis.com and his YT Channel is: https://www.youtube.com/user/jaydyer
For those who feel moved to financially support this YouTube video work via your donations, HALLELUJAH! It will help me continue to work more frequently. I'd prefer to be able to do this full time :) Support here gets me closer to that reality, as I do NOT run ads on my vids bc they are not something I want to promote.
Put the following into your browser bar:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
or reach me old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Politics is dεad, bc it was set up to fail and the "cοrruptiοn" you see today are ALSO a part of the plan so we all say "Give us something better!" TECHN0CRACY will be their newly proposed “savior” of the world, best to leave the future of the world up to the EXPERTS, but in this system Gοd is nowhere to be found and U are expendable.
Links:
Prager U YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/user/PragerUniversity
Brave New World – 80’s style.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wlb1bdU-G7o
McGill Univ. MKULTRA piece: Brainwashed The Secret CIA Experiments in Canada by The Fifth Estate
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i82trFGtY24
Dr Don Easterbrook and the legendary Climate Change Hearing on CSPAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ofXQdl1FDGk
JOIN US ON LBRY! THE FAST GROWING PLATFORM. https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@danaashlie:7
May Peace be with you and May the Truth set you FREE!
Where exactly are the elites planning to take us? They have been bragging about it for…centuries? Millenia? Here we put together many of the pieces with the help of Jay Dyer, in this fantastic interview on the role of AI ,Technocracy, predictive programming and more.
Find Jay’s work at www.JaysAnalysis.com and his YT Channel is: https://www.youtube.com/user/jaydyer
For those who feel moved to financially support this YouTube video work via your donations, HALLELUJAH! It will help me continue to work more frequently. I'd prefer to be able to do this full time :) Support here gets me closer to that reality, as I do NOT run ads on my vids bc they are not something I want to promote.
Put the following into your browser bar:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
or reach me old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Politics is dεad, bc it was set up to fail and the "cοrruptiοn" you see today are ALSO a part of the plan so we all say "Give us something better!" TECHN0CRACY will be their newly proposed “savior” of the world, best to leave the future of the world up to the EXPERTS, but in this system Gοd is nowhere to be found and U are expendable.
Links:
Prager U YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/user/PragerUniversity
Brave New World – 80’s style.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wlb1bdU-G7o
McGill Univ. MKULTRA piece: Brainwashed The Secret CIA Experiments in Canada by The Fifth Estate
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i82trFGtY24
Dr Don Easterbrook and the legendary Climate Change Hearing on CSPAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ofXQdl1FDGk
JOIN US ON LBRY! THE FAST GROWING PLATFORM. https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@danaashlie:7
May Peace be with you and May the Truth set you FREE!
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