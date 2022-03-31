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Mark Podolsky Shares Land Investing Cashflow
Cashflow Ninja
Cashflow Ninja
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1 view • March 31, 2022
My guest in this episode is Mark Podolsky (a.k.a. The Land Geek). Mark has been buying and selling raw land full-time since 2001.

He has completed over 5,500 land deals and his company, Frontier Equity Properties, has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. He is also the author of Dirt Rich, the ultimate guide to helping you build a passive income model in raw land investing.

His passion for investing in land, for creating wealth efficiently, and for helping other people develop their inner geeky entrepreneur has lead him to do two things he never expected to do in his life.

The first – he hosts a podcast.

The second – is that he loves being a teacher, coach, and mentor to a growing community of people who are truly wonderful. To be surrounded by smart people of quality character who are driven to succeed is incredible, and Mark feels humbled and honored to be their guide.

Interview Links:

The Land Geek: https://www.thelandgeek.com/

Grab My Book:

The 21 Best Cashflow Niches™: www.cashflowninja.com/21niches

Programs:

The Cashflow Ninja Cashflow Investors Club™: www.cashflowninja.com/club

Your Own Banking System™ : www.yourownbankingsystem.com

Your Own Family Office™: www.cashflowninja.com/familyoffice

The Crypto Investing Method™: www.cashflowninja.com/crypto

The Cashflow Creator Formula™: www.cashflowninja.com/creator

The Cashflow Core Builder™: www.casflowninja.com/core

The Cashflow Multiplier™: www.cashflowninja.com/multiplier

The Cashflow Quantum™: www.cashflowninja.com/quantum

Connect With Us:

Website: http://cashflowninja.com

Podcast: http://cashflowinvestingsecrets.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cashflowninja/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mclaubscher

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Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mclaubscher/

Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/c/Cashflowninja

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cashflowninja/

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