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Mark Podolsky Shares Land Investing Cashflow
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1 view • March 31, 2022
My guest in this episode is Mark Podolsky (a.k.a. The Land Geek). Mark has been buying and selling raw land full-time since 2001.
He has completed over 5,500 land deals and his company, Frontier Equity Properties, has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. He is also the author of Dirt Rich, the ultimate guide to helping you build a passive income model in raw land investing.
His passion for investing in land, for creating wealth efficiently, and for helping other people develop their inner geeky entrepreneur has lead him to do two things he never expected to do in his life.
The first – he hosts a podcast.
The second – is that he loves being a teacher, coach, and mentor to a growing community of people who are truly wonderful. To be surrounded by smart people of quality character who are driven to succeed is incredible, and Mark feels humbled and honored to be their guide.
Interview Links:
The Land Geek: https://www.thelandgeek.com/
Grab My Book:
The 21 Best Cashflow Niches™: www.cashflowninja.com/21niches
Programs:
The Cashflow Ninja Cashflow Investors Club™: www.cashflowninja.com/club
Your Own Banking System™ : www.yourownbankingsystem.com
Your Own Family Office™: www.cashflowninja.com/familyoffice
The Crypto Investing Method™: www.cashflowninja.com/crypto
The Cashflow Creator Formula™: www.cashflowninja.com/creator
The Cashflow Core Builder™: www.casflowninja.com/core
The Cashflow Multiplier™: www.cashflowninja.com/multiplier
The Cashflow Quantum™: www.cashflowninja.com/quantum
Connect With Us:
Website: http://cashflowninja.com
Podcast: http://cashflowinvestingsecrets.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cashflowninja/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mclaubscher
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecashflowninja/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/mclaubscher/cashflow-ninja/
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Biggerpockets: https://www.biggerpockets.com/users/mclaubscher
Medium: https://medium.com/@mclaubscher
Substack: https://mclaubscher.substack.com/
He has completed over 5,500 land deals and his company, Frontier Equity Properties, has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. He is also the author of Dirt Rich, the ultimate guide to helping you build a passive income model in raw land investing.
His passion for investing in land, for creating wealth efficiently, and for helping other people develop their inner geeky entrepreneur has lead him to do two things he never expected to do in his life.
The first – he hosts a podcast.
The second – is that he loves being a teacher, coach, and mentor to a growing community of people who are truly wonderful. To be surrounded by smart people of quality character who are driven to succeed is incredible, and Mark feels humbled and honored to be their guide.
Interview Links:
The Land Geek: https://www.thelandgeek.com/
Grab My Book:
The 21 Best Cashflow Niches™: www.cashflowninja.com/21niches
Programs:
The Cashflow Ninja Cashflow Investors Club™: www.cashflowninja.com/club
Your Own Banking System™ : www.yourownbankingsystem.com
Your Own Family Office™: www.cashflowninja.com/familyoffice
The Crypto Investing Method™: www.cashflowninja.com/crypto
The Cashflow Creator Formula™: www.cashflowninja.com/creator
The Cashflow Core Builder™: www.casflowninja.com/core
The Cashflow Multiplier™: www.cashflowninja.com/multiplier
The Cashflow Quantum™: www.cashflowninja.com/quantum
Connect With Us:
Website: http://cashflowninja.com
Podcast: http://cashflowinvestingsecrets.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cashflowninja/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mclaubscher
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecashflowninja/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/mclaubscher/cashflow-ninja/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mclaubscher/
Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/c/Cashflowninja
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cashflowninja/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-329875
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Cashflowninja:9
Gab Tv: https://tv.gab.com/channel/cashflowninja
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cashflowninja
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/cashflowninja/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/mclaubscher
Gab: https://gab.com/cashflowninja
Minds: https://www.minds.com/cashflowninja
Biggerpockets: https://www.biggerpockets.com/users/mclaubscher
Medium: https://medium.com/@mclaubscher
Substack: https://mclaubscher.substack.com/
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