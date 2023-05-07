https://gettr.com/post/p2gdlcn98ab
05/05/2023 【MilesInsight】 Brother David: It is our fellow fighters’ persistent hard work that made Congressman George Santos visit our base and support us. They are deeply moved and shocked by the organization of the Free Miles Guo movement and also what our fellow fighters showed them. We are totally different from the Chinese people they knew before. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
05/05/2023【Nicole看七哥】长岛哥：乔治·桑托斯议员的来访以及表示支持离不开全球所有战友努力不懈的工作。他们也对我们这个活动的组织、现场战友的表现、大家的素质也是很感动，也还是很震撼的，跟他们过去认识的中国人完全不一样。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.