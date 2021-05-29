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Pseudoscience: Into Tyranny without Evidence of a Virus? – Interview with Dr. Andrew Kaufman
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234 views • May 29, 2021
Has SARS-CoV2 ever been proven to exist? Dr. Kaufman joins Kla.TV to answer this basic question. Dr. Kaufman’s viewpoint has not been given attention to or proven wrong by the decisionmakers who are imposing emergency laws on the world’s population, are fast-tracking injections and threatening to make them the basis of existence in society. Please encourage dialogue about this important subject by spreading this interview to your friends and acquaintances.
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www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website!
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