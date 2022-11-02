Create New Account
Pandemic Lock-downers + Authoritarians Want Amnesty -- HELL NO!
The Democrats, the authoritarians that use the lockdowns as an excuse to remove Donald Trump from office, getting the public to blame him as they destroyed small businesses, children, the learning ability, America, and future generations today desire "amnesty" for their lockdowns in face of evidence.From the mandates to military readiness, they got EVERYTHING wrong and can go to HE double hockey sticks.

NO AMNESTY for them.

#lockdowns #amnesty #democrats #authoritarians


