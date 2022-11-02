Pandemic Lock-downers + Authoritarians Want Amnesty -- HELL NO!

The Democrats, the authoritarians that use the lockdowns as an excuse to remove Donald Trump from office, getting the public to blame him as they destroyed small businesses, children, the learning ability, America, and future generations today desire "amnesty" for their lockdowns in face of evidence.From the mandates to military readiness, they got EVERYTHING wrong and can go to HE double hockey sticks.

NO AMNESTY for them.

#lockdowns #amnesty #democrats #authoritarians





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more



