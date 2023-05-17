Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Elon Musk's dad: "Ukraine is led by a stand-up comedian who became president"
76 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago |
Shop now

Elon Musk's dad Errol: "We are being brainwashed to be told that Ukraine is good and Russia is bad and yet they have found multiple bioweapon laboratories belonging to the United States in Ukraine....."


..."Ukraine is led by a stand-up comedian who became president," which he finds to be "extremely odd...


He echoes his son's sentiment regarding Joe Biden, saying that "he's obviously not running the United States....The United States must be, it appears to me, as being run by a bunch of misfits who are getting revenge for having been treated as misfits over the years."


https://twitter.com/i/status/1658612304601141250

Keywords
warukrainezelenskybiden regimedeep state stronghold

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket