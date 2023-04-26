Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Excess Mortality: 4th Horseman Rides?
72 views
channel image
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Published a day ago |

Worldwide fertility and sperm counts are down dramatically, while excess deaths are skyrocketing. Does this mean the Fourth Horseman is riding? In order to to be the Fourth Seal/Fourth Horseman we need exactly two billion deaths from excess deaths or babies never born. Even if our planet lost two billion people, would anyone report it accurately?

The Covid Blog: https://thecovidblog.com/2023/04/20/5-reasons-to-believe-the-global-population-is-already-one-billion-people-less-than-it-was-in-january-2020/

Keywords
bible prophecyrevelationend of daysseven sealsexcess deaths4th horsemanfertility crisis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket