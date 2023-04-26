Excess Mortality: 4th Horseman Rides?

Worldwide fertility and sperm counts are down dramatically, while excess deaths are skyrocketing. Does this mean the Fourth Horseman is riding? In order to to be the Fourth Seal/Fourth Horseman we need exactly two billion deaths from excess deaths or babies never born. Even if our planet lost two billion people, would anyone report it accurately?
The Covid Blog: https://thecovidblog.com/2023/04/20/5-reasons-to-believe-the-global-population-is-already-one-billion-people-less-than-it-was-in-january-2020/
