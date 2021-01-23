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PSYCHO-PHARMA FRONT GROUPS: SCREENING FOR MENTAL HEALTH, INC
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116 views • January 23, 2021
Pharma-funded front groups masquerading as “patient advocates”.
These groups are not what they appear to be. Yet their influence over legislation, lobbying, drug regulation (or lack thereof), and public relations campaigns is substantial and can seriously impact society.
Thousands of sites in hospitals, corporations, and universities around the country provided free depression screening, which involved people answering a modified version of the Zung Self-Rating Scale, a subjective questionnaire lasting less than five minutes. By 1998, more than 60 million prescriptions for antidepressants had been written for 10% of the American population, including half a million children.
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/screening-for-mental-health-inc/#_edn3
PSYCHO-PHARMA FRONT GROUPS:
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/afsp/
Anxiety Disorders Association of America (ADAA)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/adaa/
Attention Deficit Disorder Association (ADDA)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/adda/
Center for the Advancement of Children’s Mental Health (CACMH)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/cacmh/
Children and Adults with ADHD (CHADD)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/chadd/
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/dbsa/
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA) Advisory Board
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/dbsa-advisory-board/
Mental Health America (Formerly National Mental Health Association)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/mha/
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/nami/
National Association for Research on Schizophrenia And Depression (NARSAD)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/narsad/
Screening for Mental Health, Inc
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/screening-for-mental-health-inc/
Signs Of Suicide (SOS)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/sos/
Suicide Prevention Action Network USA (SPAN)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/span/
TeenScreen National Center for Mental Health Checkups
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/teenscreen/
The Texas Medication Algorithm (flow chart) Project (TMAP):The Psycho-Pharma Front Business
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/tmap/
The Jed Foundation
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/the-jed-foundation/
Herbert Pardes: Creating The Front Group Pipe Line
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/front-group-pipe-line/
Australian Psychiatrist Patrick McGorry’s Brave New World of Pre-Drugging Kids
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/australian-psychiatrist-patrick-mcgorrys-brave-new-world-of-pre-drugging-kids/
https://www.cchrint.org/2020/08/17/psycho-pharma-front-groups-paid-millions/
These groups are not what they appear to be. Yet their influence over legislation, lobbying, drug regulation (or lack thereof), and public relations campaigns is substantial and can seriously impact society.
Thousands of sites in hospitals, corporations, and universities around the country provided free depression screening, which involved people answering a modified version of the Zung Self-Rating Scale, a subjective questionnaire lasting less than five minutes. By 1998, more than 60 million prescriptions for antidepressants had been written for 10% of the American population, including half a million children.
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/screening-for-mental-health-inc/#_edn3
PSYCHO-PHARMA FRONT GROUPS:
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/afsp/
Anxiety Disorders Association of America (ADAA)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/adaa/
Attention Deficit Disorder Association (ADDA)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/adda/
Center for the Advancement of Children’s Mental Health (CACMH)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/cacmh/
Children and Adults with ADHD (CHADD)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/chadd/
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/dbsa/
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA) Advisory Board
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/dbsa-advisory-board/
Mental Health America (Formerly National Mental Health Association)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/mha/
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/nami/
National Association for Research on Schizophrenia And Depression (NARSAD)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/narsad/
Screening for Mental Health, Inc
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/screening-for-mental-health-inc/
Signs Of Suicide (SOS)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/sos/
Suicide Prevention Action Network USA (SPAN)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/span/
TeenScreen National Center for Mental Health Checkups
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/teenscreen/
The Texas Medication Algorithm (flow chart) Project (TMAP):The Psycho-Pharma Front Business
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/tmap/
The Jed Foundation
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/the-jed-foundation/
Herbert Pardes: Creating The Front Group Pipe Line
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/front-group-pipe-line/
Australian Psychiatrist Patrick McGorry’s Brave New World of Pre-Drugging Kids
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/australian-psychiatrist-patrick-mcgorrys-brave-new-world-of-pre-drugging-kids/
https://www.cchrint.org/2020/08/17/psycho-pharma-front-groups-paid-millions/
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