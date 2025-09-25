BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hamas fighter INCINERATE Israeli tank with ‘Al-Yassin 105’ rocket
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1321 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
111 views • 1 day ago

Watch Hamas fighter INCINERATE Israeli tank with ‘Al-Yassin 105’ rocket

Developed by the militants in underground workshops, it’s devastating up close

Footage shot in southern Gaza City, uploaded yesterday, 24th.

Adding more:

Fighters from Hamas and other Palestinian armed factions killed another Israeli soldier in Gaza City, and came too close to shooting down an attack helicopter.

The death of the soldier, a Staff Sergeant from the Nahal Brigade’s 932nd Battalion, was acknowledged by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on September 25. According to an initial probe by the military, the soldier was manning a guard post at an army encampment when he came under sniper fire a day earlier.

The death of the soldier brought the IDF’s toll in its major offensive in Gaza City to two, while Israel’s total toll in the war in the Strip and along its border stands at 471.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy