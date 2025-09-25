Watch Hamas fighter INCINERATE Israeli tank with ‘Al-Yassin 105’ rocket

Developed by the militants in underground workshops, it’s devastating up close

Footage shot in southern Gaza City, uploaded yesterday, 24th.

Fighters from Hamas and other Palestinian armed factions killed another Israeli soldier in Gaza City, and came too close to shooting down an attack helicopter.

The death of the soldier, a Staff Sergeant from the Nahal Brigade’s 932nd Battalion, was acknowledged by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on September 25. According to an initial probe by the military, the soldier was manning a guard post at an army encampment when he came under sniper fire a day earlier.

The death of the soldier brought the IDF’s toll in its major offensive in Gaza City to two, while Israel’s total toll in the war in the Strip and along its border stands at 471.