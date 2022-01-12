© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Omicron Log day 3
Follow
1
Share
Report
60 views • January 12, 2022
I seemed to have progressed a bit since yesterday. In my case this might not be the TEOTWAWKI bug. Doing better with rest, sleep and hydration, not so much of an appetite but choking down the occasional calories. Running at about 60% but the batteries drain fast. Other than that life could be worse so who am I to complain.
Thx for coming by
Big 3
E
Thx for coming by
Big 3
E
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.