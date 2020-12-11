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Lockdown: The new tribalism
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23 views • December 11, 2020
The Very Opinionated Kate Wand Show, December 10, 2020

A short video about the ritualistic nature of lockdowns, and other things hidden since the foundation of the world.

"Lockdown: The New Tribalism & Other Things Hidden Since the Foundation of the World"
Essay by K. Wand

Show Host / Narration / Original Music: Kate Wand
Artistic Team: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais
Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais

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Show Notes:
1984 movie
Lord of the Flies
George Orwell BBC
Rene Girard at Hoover Institution

Full show notes & works at very-opinionated.com

*** FAIR USE NOTICE *** These Videos May Contain Copyrighted (© ) Material. The Use of Which Has Not Always Been Specifically Authorized by The Copyright Owner. Such Material is Made Available to Advance Understanding of Ecological, Political, Human Rights, Economic, Democracy, Scientific, Moral, Ethical, Social Justice Issues, Teaching, and Research. It is believed that this Constitutes a ”Fair Use” of Any Such Copyrighted Material as Provided For in Section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In Accordance With Title – 17 U.S.C. Section 107, This Material is Distributed Without PROFIT to Those Who Have Expressed a Prior General Interest in Receiving Similar Information For Research and Educational Purposes. For More § 107 . Limitations on exclusive rights: Fair use40 https://www.copyright.gov/title17/ ** This video is for Educational Use. ** Non-Commercial video...for self-educational purpose only. **
Keywords
tribalismlockdownkate wand
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy