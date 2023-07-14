Create New Account
Rogue Ways 1.32 - Q!
Rogue Ways
Published Friday

The world LOVES a mystery and the masses LOVE to be entertained. Taking it to

a deeper level, there are many who also YEARN for truth, for justice, and for

a way out of this seemingly hopeless trap of a quickly rising empire of

dystopic proportions with a stranglehold on every human activity under the sun

and a sick penchant for destruction and centralized control. So, when a force

drops on the scene trailing subterfuge, mastering incognito, and posturing

powerful, a force that promises to lead toward the destruction of the old

cabal with their weary ways, we all perk up and take notice. We all hope to

god that we finally have a hero to save us from what we fear is otherwise

inevitable...We hope that Q is a miracle and we are here tonight to try to

find out how far we should cast our net of dreams in this arena! Rokfin:

