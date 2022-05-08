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What The Fed Just Did For A Second Time COULD Crash The Economy
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150 views • May 08, 2022
NextNewsNetwork.com reports, In a desperate attempt to stop the soaring inflation under Joe Biden, the Federal Reserve announced it has raised an important interest rate for the second time in two months. The move to raise the benchmark interest rate by one-half of a percentage point is the largest hike in twenty years and shows how concerned the central bank is about out-of-control inflation.
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