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Trump Talks Of Taking Cuba Amid US-Iran War. Will the US Military Invade Cuba? Vladimir Putin Angry
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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President Donald Trump predicts he will have ‘honour of taking Cuba’ amid power blackout

US president declares he can do ‘anything I want’ after oil blockade plunges country into darkness. Marco Rubio says Cuba needs to ‘get new people in charge’ as US ratchets pressure. Washington continues to block fuel to island nation, as Trump floats ‘doing something with Cuba very soon’. United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that Cuba “has to get new people in charge,” and the administration of US President Donald Trump continues to heap pressure on the island nation. Rubio made the comment on Tuesday during an Oval Office event, saying Cuba “has an economy that doesn’t work in a political and governmental system”. Donald Trump expects to have “the honour of taking Cuba”, he declared, after a US-imposed oil blockade plunged the country into darkness under a total power blackout. President of Russia Vladimir Putin Reaffirms Support for Cuba After Donald Trump Says He Will Have ‘Honor’ of ‘Taking Cuba’. The Kremlin said Tuesday that Moscow remains committed to helping authorities in Havana after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed he could do “anything I want” with Cuba after a U.S.-imposed oil blockade plunged the island nation into darkness.


The US president claimed on Monday that he could do “anything I want” with Cuba, amid US negotiations with Havana over the country’s future.


“You know, all my life I’ve been hearing about the United States and Cuba. When will the United States do it?” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.


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Cuba restores power after 29-hour blackout amid US oil blockade


Moscow Set to Re-Activate Cuban Base It Closed in 2002 and Perhaps Open New Ones


5 charts show China’s oil dilemma after US strikes. Disruption of Iranian oil supplies may make China more interested in turning to Russia.


Russia Sends Oil and Gas Tankers to Crisis-Hit Cuba, Defying U.S. Blockade – FT


#Cuba

#Iran

#Russia

#Trump


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