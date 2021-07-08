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Were Your Covid-19 Test Results Sent to China?
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22 views • July 08, 2021
Today on TruNews, host Edward Szall and the team examine the recent reports of gene research company BGI Global collecting the DNA of millions of pregnant women around the world, as well as the COVID results of hundreds of millions. In addition, this collection of data is now being used to develop ethnic bio-weapons and DNA super soldiers.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/8/21)
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/8/21)
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