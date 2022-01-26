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FROM THE HOLOCAUST TO SURFSIDE - The amazing story of the Champlain condo collapse in Surfside, FL.
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16 views • January 26, 2022
ISRAEL SHOWCASED is a project of The United West featuring the accomplishments and global contributions of Israel, to the world.
FROM THE HOLOCAUST TO SURFSIDE - A short documentary by The United West about an elite team from Israel's National Rescue Unit, in the search and recovery efforts at the Surfside, FL. building collapse.
The United West team, with Suzi Gold as Host, showcases the turbulent history of the Jews and their continued resilience to overcomes all obstacles and share their experience and talents with all mankind.
Please watch and share this story which features first-time interviews inter-cut with the actual 911 call, in real time!
The Surfside unspeakable tragedy, ironically, will uplift you as you watch this story and listen to the survivors and rescue team members.
CONTACT [email protected]
BACKGROUND ON THE SURFSIDE, FL. BUILDING COLLASPE:
On Thursday, June 24, 2021, at approximately 1:25 a.m. EDT, Champlain Towers South, a 12-story beachfront condominium in the Miami suburb of Surfside, Florida, United States, partially collapsed.
Ninety-eight people died. Four people were rescued from the rubble, but one died of injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital. Eleven others were injured. Approximately 35 were rescued the same day from the un-collapsed portion of the building, which was demolished 10 days later.
The main contributing factor under investigation is long-term degradation of reinforced concrete structural support in the ground-level parking garage under the housing units, due to water penetration and corrosion of the reinforcing steel. The problems had been reported in 2018 and noted as "much worse" in April 2021.
A $15 million program of remedial works had been approved before the collapse, although no main structural work had been undertaken. Other possible factors include land subsidence, insufficient reinforcing steel, and corruption during construction.
MORE - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Surfside_condominium_collapse
FROM THE HOLOCAUST TO SURFSIDE - A short documentary by The United West about an elite team from Israel's National Rescue Unit, in the search and recovery efforts at the Surfside, FL. building collapse.
The United West team, with Suzi Gold as Host, showcases the turbulent history of the Jews and their continued resilience to overcomes all obstacles and share their experience and talents with all mankind.
Please watch and share this story which features first-time interviews inter-cut with the actual 911 call, in real time!
The Surfside unspeakable tragedy, ironically, will uplift you as you watch this story and listen to the survivors and rescue team members.
CONTACT [email protected]
BACKGROUND ON THE SURFSIDE, FL. BUILDING COLLASPE:
On Thursday, June 24, 2021, at approximately 1:25 a.m. EDT, Champlain Towers South, a 12-story beachfront condominium in the Miami suburb of Surfside, Florida, United States, partially collapsed.
Ninety-eight people died. Four people were rescued from the rubble, but one died of injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital. Eleven others were injured. Approximately 35 were rescued the same day from the un-collapsed portion of the building, which was demolished 10 days later.
The main contributing factor under investigation is long-term degradation of reinforced concrete structural support in the ground-level parking garage under the housing units, due to water penetration and corrosion of the reinforcing steel. The problems had been reported in 2018 and noted as "much worse" in April 2021.
A $15 million program of remedial works had been approved before the collapse, although no main structural work had been undertaken. Other possible factors include land subsidence, insufficient reinforcing steel, and corruption during construction.
MORE - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Surfside_condominium_collapse
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