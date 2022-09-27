Illegal 'Do Not Resuscitate' (DNR) Orders and The COVID Hospital Patient Holocaust

(Sept 26, 2022) American 'killing for cash' hospitals around the country are issuing 'Do Not Resuscitate' (DNR) orders, and then using end of life medicines to murder COVID patients without their consent. Scott Schara, the father of Grace Schara, explains how a hospital in Wisconsin murdered his daughter by doing exactly that. He is currently taking legal action against them. According to Scott, the COVID hospital protocols in the U.S. and in many places around the world constitute a global genocide.





Website for Grace Schara : https://ouramazinggrace.net/home





Full interview at The New American: https://thenewamerican.com/covid-hospital-protocols-the-new-global-holocaust/