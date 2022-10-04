The UN is Zionism

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Stephen Bannon, the chairman of Breitbart News and a former campaign
manager of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, recently spoke at the
Zionist Organization of America’s annual dinner. In his speech Bannon
said:
“I am not a moderate, I’m a fighter. And that’s why I’m proud to stand with the State of Israel. That’s why I’m proud to be a Christian Zionist.”
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