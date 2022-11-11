Attorney Collapses In Middle Of Canadian Emergencies Act Inquiry

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Gabriel Poliquin, lawyer for the Public Order Emergency Commission, was
leading an Ontario bureaucrat through his evidence when he suddenly fell
down from the podium where he stood." - Tonda MacCharles, Alex
Ballingall
The cause of the incident is "unknown"
Article: https://www.thestar.com/politics/federal/2022/11/09/lawyer-collapses-at-emergencies-act-inquiry.html
November 10 2022
Mirrored - Mental Hygiene
Thanks to Jim Crenshaw