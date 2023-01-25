ARE COVID-19 VACCINES CAUSING STROKES? from TheHighwire.com

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/are-covid-19-vaccines-causing-strokes/
The CDC and FDA have sounded an alarm of an increased risk of strokes
for over 65’s after their mRNA booster shot. Still no transparency with
the data as the public forced yet again to take the word of agencies
with rapidly waning integrity and trust.
