Proclaiming the Gospel in 1000+ Languages

The Continuing Church of God (CCOG) has now received over 1000 translations of its English language booklet, 'The Gospel of the Kingdom of God.' Should people rejoice (cf. Acts 15:3) or criticize this milestone? Has the CCOG done this in a cost-effective and efficient manner? Does the Bible prophesy the use of multiple languages? Are multiple languages implied by Jesus' commissions to the church in Matthew 24:14 and Matthew 28:19-20? What is the "open door' for the Philadelphian Christians? Does the full number of Gentiles (cf. Romans 11:25) need to come in during this age? Are minor languages significant according to the Apostle Paul? Is the CCOG preparing for the 'short work' of Romans 9:28? Does the Book of Revelation tell of people of all languages and tongues being saved? Has any Church of God since the formation of the true church in Acts 2 ever get information on the good news of the gospel of the kingdom translated into this many languages? What about the old Worldwide Church of God and the open door? Are there additional ways, like radio, that the CCOG is using to reach people around the world in different languages? Relating to translations, does the CCOG expect to have at least "hundreds more in 2024"? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel address these matters.





A written article of related interest is available titled 'CCOG now has had ‘The Gospel of the Kingdom of God’ translated into over 1000 languages/dialects! Should you rejoice or be a critic?' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/cog-news/ccog-now-has-had-the-gospel-of-the-kingdom-of-god-translated-into-over-1000-languages-dialects-should-you-rejoice-or-be-a-critic/