A Kh-38ML missile strikes a building used by the enemy in one of the populated areas of the Kherson region.
The arrival was controlled by a reconnaissance drone, which the missile flew past.
The footage shows that both the building itself and the surrounding area have already been repeatedly subjected to airstrikes.