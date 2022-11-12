YOU STOP THE WAR WITH THE WATER MEMORY OF THE BLACK SEA 1 OF 2

FOURTH WAY SCHOOL VIEWPOINTS ESOTERIC PHILOSOPHY OF GEORGE GURDJIEFF, PETER OUSPENSKY, MEHER BABA , RAM DASS , YOGANANDA,RODNEY COLIN AS APPLIED IN THIS TIME LINE. HOW TO GO BACK UP THE RAY OF CREATION THE ETERNAL RECURRENCE OF YOUR SAME LIFE IN ETERNITY THE COMMING EXTINCTION LEVEL EVENT WHICH ETERNALLY RE-OCCURES EVERY 10 000 YEARS MANIPULATION OF HISTORY EVERY 10 000 YEARS WE ARE THE NEW GODKINGS-SOUND FAMILIAR? MYSTERY SCHOOL, ANNUNAKI,SITCHEN, THOMAS SHERRIDAN SACRED GEOMETRY AS A TOOL FOR PEACE "THE BENEVOLENT DEVIL " https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJOR4... THE EDUCATION IS LISTED BELOW: https://www.youtube.com/user/ThomasSh... PSYCOPATHS JUPITER RISING https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZoCyL... https://www.youtube.com/c/TheRandallC... THEY LIVE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EhZK_... HOW THE HUMAN BODY(53 LITERS OF WATER) IS THE ANTENNA FOR GAZILLIONS OF BEINGS IN THE UNIVERSE TO COMMUNICATE TO AND FROM US. THAT'S COSMIC CONSCIOUSNESS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iASta... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kKGz... WATER SADGURU https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R8VyU... WATER MEMORY https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iASta... THE SCIENCE THE 80 YEAR CYCLES OF WAR https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeVyf... HOMEWORK: EPISODE 91 - DAVID WHITEHEAD | THE OCCULT HISTORY OF ROYAL FAMILIES https://www.hereforthetruth.com/episo... David Whitehead returns to dive deep into the ancient symbolism and history regarding “royalty.” We take a look at how these families have maintained a veil of secrecy and yet continue to exert nefarious influence and devastation upon humanity. Did feudalism ever really end or has it simply transformed? Learn about the history of the Knights Malta, ancient bloodlines, the real global mafia behind the scenes of the world stage and why it is essential to bring this knowledge to the forefront of collective consciousness. RELATED LINKS: https://www.dwtruthwarrior.com https://www.cultofthemedics.com http://www.unslaved.com https://hereforthetruthpodcast.podbea... PEACE TALKS TO BE CHAIRED BY AMAL CLOONEY https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeVyf...

