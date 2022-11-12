YOU STOP THE WAR WITH THE WATER MEMORY OF THE BLACK SEA 1 OF 2

FOURTH WAY SCHOOL VIEWPOINTS
ESOTERIC PHILOSOPHY OF GEORGE GURDJIEFF, PETER OUSPENSKY, MEHER BABA , RAM DASS , YOGANANDA,RODNEY COLIN AS APPLIED IN THIS TIME LINE.
HOW TO GO BACK UP THE RAY OF CREATION
THE ETERNAL RECURRENCE OF YOUR SAME LIFE IN ETERNITY
THE COMMING EXTINCTION LEVEL EVENT WHICH ETERNALLY RE-OCCURES EVERY 10 000 YEARS
MANIPULATION OF HISTORY EVERY 10 000 YEARS
WE ARE THE NEW GODKINGS-SOUND FAMILIAR?
MYSTERY SCHOOL, ANNUNAKI,SITCHEN, THOMAS SHERRIDAN
SACRED GEOMETRY AS A TOOL FOR PEACE
"THE BENEVOLENT DEVIL " https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJOR4...
THE EDUCATION IS LISTED BELOW:
https://www.youtube.com/user/ThomasSh... PSYCOPATHS
JUPITER RISING https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZoCyL...
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheRandallC...
THEY LIVE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EhZK_...
HOW THE HUMAN BODY(53 LITERS OF WATER) IS THE ANTENNA FOR GAZILLIONS OF BEINGS IN THE UNIVERSE
TO COMMUNICATE TO AND FROM US.
THAT'S COSMIC CONSCIOUSNESS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iASta...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kKGz... WATER SADGURU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R8VyU... WATER MEMORY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iASta... THE SCIENCE
THE 80 YEAR CYCLES OF WAR https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeVyf...
HOMEWORK:
EPISODE 91 - DAVID WHITEHEAD | THE OCCULT HISTORY OF ROYAL FAMILIES
https://www.hereforthetruth.com/episo...
David Whitehead returns to dive deep into the ancient symbolism and history regarding “royalty.” We take a look at how these families have maintained a veil of secrecy and yet continue to exert nefarious influence and devastation upon humanity. Did feudalism ever really end or has it simply transformed? Learn about the history of the Knights Malta, ancient bloodlines, the real global mafia behind the scenes of the world stage and why it is essential to bring this knowledge to the forefront of collective consciousness.
RELATED LINKS:
https://www.dwtruthwarrior.com
https://www.cultofthemedics.com
http://www.unslaved.com
https://hereforthetruthpodcast.podbea...
PEACE TALKS TO BE CHAIRED BY AMAL CLOONEY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeVyf...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.