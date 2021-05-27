© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1970 Palestine Interview
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • May 27, 2021
The Palestinian people will probably go down in history as one of the best this world has ever known. The traitors to humanity, particularly the so-called Christian Matthew 7:21 creed, who turned a blind eye to, and even aided their suffering, are comparatively speaking likely to reap little more than shame and regret.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.