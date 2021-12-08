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2022 Olympics Smallpox Theory
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80 views • December 08, 2021
I thought of this the other day when I discovered Pacific Eclipse. I hope it's not the case but it's just a theory.
Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
Sources:
https://globalsecurityplus.org/multimedia-pacific-eclipse-dec-9-10-2019
https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/05/politics/biden-beijing-olympics-boycott/index.html
https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/medical-advances/580069-bill-gates-warns-world-leaders-to-practice-germ
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_Winter_Olympics
Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
Sources:
https://globalsecurityplus.org/multimedia-pacific-eclipse-dec-9-10-2019
https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/05/politics/biden-beijing-olympics-boycott/index.html
https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/medical-advances/580069-bill-gates-warns-world-leaders-to-practice-germ
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_Winter_Olympics
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