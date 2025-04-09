Controlled Op, Animal Equivalence, Hawaii, Immature Christians, Cross vs. Crucifix

SR 2025-04-08 Compassion, Maturity

Topic list:

* What got into Lynn Ertel? Is she controlled op? Is Johnny? How can you tell?

* Dennis Prager’s humanity equivalence test: is it valid?

* What is “compassion” and “stewardship”?

* When child-raping Roman Catholic Priests get “relocated” near you.

* Hawaii managed by Freemasonry, OWNED by Rome.

* What is “comedy”? Does Tom Brady know?

* Donald Trump just signed a $1 TRIL “Defense budget”.

* Johnny’s gun video philosophy.

* Kurt Metzger on “Flat Earth”.

* Steve Wohlberg is on his way towards Johnny...sort’a.

* Heidi Luv, “Top Lobsta”, “Paranoid American”: “Mormons vs. Freemasons”?

* God is not mocked and Christ is not a hashtag.

* Are the Nephilim Death Squad boys dropping the ball on Christian maturity or filling a unique edgy niche?

* “The Cross” vs. the “Crucifix”.

* “Eating the dead guy.”

* Mormon Luciferian obsession with sex poisons the Gospel erroneously: was Jesus married?

* BJJ: starting a match on your ass.

