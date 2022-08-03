Gas Station Grab Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA 4.0/5

This is the other Sierra Nevada product I grabbed on the ride home. I tend to like the hazys' better than the traditional IPA styles.She runs 6.7 for the ABV, the IBUs are 35 and the SRM is best guessed as a By My Eye 4.

Malts: 2 Row Pale, Munich, Oats and Wheat

Hops: Citra, Comet, El Dorado, Magnet, Mosaic & Simcoe

Yeast: Ale

"Juicy hops and silky malt meet in a Hazy Little Thing with fruit-forward flavor, modest bitterness, and a smooth finish."

Not a bad brew from one of the breweries I usually don't enjoy.

Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.

Big 3

Skal

E.

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr

https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr