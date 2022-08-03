Gas Station Grab Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA 4.0/5

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This is the other Sierra Nevada product I grabbed on the ride home. I tend to like the hazys' better than the traditional IPA styles.She runs 6.7 for the ABV, the IBUs are 35 and the SRM is best guessed as a By My Eye 4.
Malts: 2 Row Pale, Munich, Oats and Wheat
Hops: Citra, Comet, El Dorado, Magnet, Mosaic & Simcoe
Yeast: Ale
"Juicy hops and silky malt meet in a Hazy Little Thing with fruit-forward flavor, modest bitterness, and a smooth finish."
Not a bad brew from one of the breweries I usually don't enjoy.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.
Big 3
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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