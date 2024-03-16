AA_IB_355_Zombie_Nation

Create New Account
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
Published Yesterday

Tonight we will delve into the creation of a zombie nation. We will follow the breadcrumbs from drugs and food to technology and social media as we unpack the roots of zombie nation. I’ll also revisit the importance of cutting ties with the zombies before they destroy you.



#Zombies #Loneliness #MentalHealth #MentalIllness #Media #Drugs #Alcohol #Weed #Vices #News #Sexuality #Propaganda #Violence #Mind #Distraction #NWO #MindControl #Information #LGBT #Europe #AnomicAge #JohnAge


