Glenn AGREES Trump should SKIP Fox News debate. Here’s why

Glenn Beck
July 2, 2023
Former President and current 2024 candidate Donald Trump recently has hinted on social media that he may skip a Fox News presidential debate. Glenn’s response? ‘I AGREE with him!’ In this clip, Glenn explains why Fox News has become untrustworthy, and why a debate hosted by a variety of independent thinkers would be MUCH more valuable to the American people…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NelKGeOua0M
