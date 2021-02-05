The Collective Unconscious - Classical Guitar Improvisation

Here is an improvisation on my Takamine Classical guitar tuned to dadgde where I play whatever comes to mind to a 6/8 130 bpm drum beat I programmed in Superior Drummer. The drum library is the NY full set with some reverb and eq to bring out the kick drum a bit more. I also added a marimba track about a minute into the song with some ambient effects added via Guitar Rig 6. Towards the end of the song I bring in my G&L Asat with a rotary effect via Bias FX 2.



The overall deep drum beat and dark classical guitar riffs kind of remind me of some deep part of the mind that has control over the conscious mind without you knowing its even there. When improvising on the guitar my conscious mind tends to take a backseat to some other force that relies on muscle memory.



Thanks for listening :-)