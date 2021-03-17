© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covidpass - la tyrannie sanitaire dévoilée - Radio-Quebec
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
91 views • March 17, 2021
17 mars 2021 : https://rumble.com/ver7dv-covidpass-la-tyrannie-sanitaire-dvoile.html
RadioQuebec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
Après l'imposition du masque et de la vaccination aux enfants, l'État mondial déploie le passeport sanitaire comme moyen de contrôle social absolu.
www.paypal.me/alexiscossette
RadioQuebec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
Après l'imposition du masque et de la vaccination aux enfants, l'État mondial déploie le passeport sanitaire comme moyen de contrôle social absolu.
www.paypal.me/alexiscossette
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.