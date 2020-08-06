© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to be delivered from pornography and masturbation.
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
179 views • August 06, 2020
Folks this is a serious problem many people have including myself (Roger, not Brother Clinton). We MUST stop this wickedness or we will be thrown in the fire of hell. I am preaching to myself too. God is no respecter of person. If you need prayer please comment in the comment section below. Let us pray for each other daily to defeat the power of the devil. Eternal hell is NOT worth it. Amen. Roger
For questions, you may freely write Brother Clinton at:
[email protected]
For the website, click here:
http://swordofthevaliant.com
YouTube Channel, click here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCywjC_-LCOhEp33mRiA1wpw
For questions, you may freely write Brother Clinton at:
[email protected]
For the website, click here:
http://swordofthevaliant.com
YouTube Channel, click here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCywjC_-LCOhEp33mRiA1wpw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.