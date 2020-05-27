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The Only Video You Need To Watch About The Rapture
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38 views • May 27, 2020
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The Pre-Trib vs Post-Trib rapture debate is probably the most heated debate topic in Bible prophecy. Pre-Trib believers argue that the rapture happens before the Great Tribulation, and Post-Trib believers argue that it happens after. Both sides claim to have Bible verses to prove their position is correct, so how do you know which one to believe? This video will help you to work that out in a very simple way.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Rohingya - The Forgotten People by The Play Studio
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
HELL - Royalty Free Footage by DallasWade
Best Green Screen Gun by
Serhat Kıyar by Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Elegance In Simplicity by Punch Deck | https://soundcloud.com/punch-deck
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Lights Of Elysium by AERØHEAD | https://soundcloud.com/aerohead
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
The Pre-Trib vs Post-Trib rapture debate is probably the most heated debate topic in Bible prophecy. Pre-Trib believers argue that the rapture happens before the Great Tribulation, and Post-Trib believers argue that it happens after. Both sides claim to have Bible verses to prove their position is correct, so how do you know which one to believe? This video will help you to work that out in a very simple way.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Rohingya - The Forgotten People by The Play Studio
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
HELL - Royalty Free Footage by DallasWade
Best Green Screen Gun by
Serhat Kıyar by Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Elegance In Simplicity by Punch Deck | https://soundcloud.com/punch-deck
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Lights Of Elysium by AERØHEAD | https://soundcloud.com/aerohead
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
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