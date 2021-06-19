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Will This Be Your Baby?
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146 views • June 19, 2021
Once they strap you down in the circumcision chamber, there is no escape. No one ever thought about the consequences to a nation when its men begin life with this cruel, excruciating injury to their penises. The European medical community has condemned American doctors for inflicting this savage horror on our babies.
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