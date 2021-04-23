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THIRD PFIZER SHOT NEEDED?!
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812 views • April 23, 2021
THIRD PFIZER SHOT NEEDED?!
Three months ago the Isreali government signed a confidential deal to enroll its entire population in a medical experiment using Pfizer’s experimental #Covid19 shot. Now, new data from that experiment has been published showing the unvaccinated are better protected against certain variants than the vaccinated, prompting talks of a THIRD booster shot.
#Pfizer #Israel #AlbertBourla #VaccineBooster #Variant #DeadlyVariants #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 23, 2021
Three months ago the Isreali government signed a confidential deal to enroll its entire population in a medical experiment using Pfizer’s experimental #Covid19 shot. Now, new data from that experiment has been published showing the unvaccinated are better protected against certain variants than the vaccinated, prompting talks of a THIRD booster shot.
#Pfizer #Israel #AlbertBourla #VaccineBooster #Variant #DeadlyVariants #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 23, 2021
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