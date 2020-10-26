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CDC Article Admits 'Virus' Is Computer-Generated & Couldn't Infect Human Cells - (ONLY POISONED MONKEY KIDNEY CELLS ‘GREW’ THE ‘VIRUS’)David Icke
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141 views • October 26, 2020
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Article on link :https://drtomcowan.com/only-poisoned-monkey-kidney-cells-grew-the-virus/?_ke=eyJrbF9lbWFpbCI6ICJqcGd1dHRpQHlhaG9vLmNvbSIsICJrbF9jb21wYW55X2lkIjogIlRWS1p6WCJ9
CDC study link is here : https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/6/20-0516_article
Our Video Sponsor - No Hype Invest - https://www.nohypeinvest.com
The Answer is available now at https://shop.davidicke.com/product/the-answer-by-david-icke/
Sign up to the brand new Ickonic Media Platform - https://www.ickonic.com
World Tour Tickets - https://shop.davidicke.com/product-category/live-shows/
All David's Books Now Available Here https://shop.davidicke.com
Latest News From David Icke - www.davidicke.com
Social Media https://twitter.com/davidicke https://www.minds.com/davidickeofficial https://onstellar.com/davidickeofficial
Article on link :https://drtomcowan.com/only-poisoned-monkey-kidney-cells-grew-the-virus/?_ke=eyJrbF9lbWFpbCI6ICJqcGd1dHRpQHlhaG9vLmNvbSIsICJrbF9jb21wYW55X2lkIjogIlRWS1p6WCJ9
CDC study link is here : https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/6/20-0516_article
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