GLOBAL GENOCIDE! 700 Million To Die? - Vaccine Deaths SKYROCKET As People Begin Waking Up!
World Alternative Media
Published 18 hours ago |

Josh Sigurdson reports on the ten stages of genocide as explain by Genocide Watch and how it relates to what we've already witnessed across the board with the "vaccine" death injections.

The goal has always been to kill as many people as possible, demoralize and hypnotize the rest and bring in a Great Reset.

In this video, we go into the mass death we've seen occur following the injections and also what Dr. David Martin believes the total die off number to be. As he has explained, he expects around 700 million to die.

Meanwhile, technocracy is taking over in the aftermath of the plandemic hoax and we're only at the starting line.

Good overcomes evil eventually, but first we have to face down the evil.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


World Alternative Media

2022

healthfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticssciencevaccinenwoconspiracymandatevoluntaryismjabdavid martinjosh sigurdsoncoronaviruscovid19covidwam

