Far Beyond What The Average Food Scientist Can Comprehend
2 days ago

…. and I’m talking about the average food scientists that also fancy themselves as being average or above average, Bible readers.  These are the types that assume they know quite a bit about the Bible but then fail drastically, on page one.  Thereby ending up having a completely skewed and incorrect perception of our world… with tremendous ripple effects through many related subjects.  You can’t get this big of a truth wrong and expect to get a lot of other things right, it’s just not going to happen.  But what are you going to do?  These types have very closed minds, they are the existential, know-it-alls, and they will not even look at the real world empirical scientific evidence.  Sad but true.  All one can do is occasionally make fun of them, and tune em out.

