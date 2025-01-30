BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Key Wartime Transitions Updates - SG Anon | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 40
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
88 views • 3 months ago

Key Wartime Transitions Updates

Vance a Placeholder? Defunct Corp. and The Restoration?


More election anomalies explored - The ever changing height of JD Vance? Is JD Vance – a place holder? To be replaced by whom? Actor? Decoy? If so why?


- Trump swearing in? You can’t be sworn into an office you never left


- A revisit of 1871 and how about March 4 th ?


- Will DJT address all of this to some extent on March 4 th ?


- Speaker Johnson invites DJT to address congress on March 4th


- British army at inauguration events? Just what did this symbolize? Very

significant!


- False layers of realty are being exposed


- A legal analysis of the defunct US corporation transition into the Constitutional Republic


- We are in a consciousness warfare operation – bringing the average Joe into the hard truths may take the year to get them fully aboard – it’s a process that must play out


- Realignment of financial system – End the Fed – Transform the IRS? Formation of the External Revenue Service – Repatriation of Wealth? NESARA-GESARA? SG weighs in


- Just how do we transition the currency into a new currency – crypto / tangible based?


- Global defense war worldwide war updates of dismantling the DS


- International crimes against humanity tribunals now and escalating at GITMO


- US army conducting biological threat exercise in multiple location including Asia


- Radiological, biological and nuclear concerns of threat still a concern


- Expect dangers and massive progress to MAGA and MAHA over next 12 months


- SG states we could possibly obliterate the DS once and for all by the end of

Trumps four years


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

trump inaugurationend the fednesaragesaraglobal defense warmaha movementmarch 4th significanceelection anomaliesjd vance mysteryspeaker johnson invitebritish army symbolismus corporation transitionconsciousness warfarefinancial realignmentirs transformationcurrency transitioncrypto vs tangible assetsdeep state dismantlingcrimes against humanity tribunalsgitmo updatesbiological threat exercisesradiological concernsmaga progresstrumps four-year plan
