© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5.25.22: These WEF MONSTERS REVEAL their PLANS! Election season guns, race and babies! Monkeys! PRAY!
Follow
3
Share
Report
313 views • June 01, 2022
--------------------------------------------------------------
[MIRROR] Relay by: https://truthparadigm.tv
--------------------------------------------------------------
AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Epic Hybrid Heroic Trailer
https://tinyurl.com/ycwnmsdb
Aaron Lewis - Am I The Only One (Official Music Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zkKb4Zt48x8
Help for those struggling with Abortion issues:
www.birthchoice.net
Pastor Dean Kellio speaks truth after sermon
https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=watch_permalink&;v=403882381748151
Things Heard at WEF: "We Need a Re-calibration of Human Rights Like Freedom of Speech" https://t.me/VigilantFox/4580
"Nobody Wants to Take Them" - Moderna CEO Is Sad to Say That There's Zero Demand for COVID Injections https://t.me/VigilantFox/4579
Growing obsession with 'tracking people' https://t.me/VigilantFox/4574
Massive Climate Hypocrites: Davos Attendees Tell You to Ditch Petrol Cars While Flying in on Private Jets https://t.me/VigilantFox/4570
Climate Change: John Kerry Points the Finger of Blame at Everyday Human Beings https://t.me/VigilantFox/4575
Decimating Dissent: South Australian Bill Proposes Jail Time and Hefty Fines for COVID Noncompliance https://t.me/VigilantFox/4566
"Avoiding Vaccination Ain't Enough" - The End of Freedom Begins With Digital ID https://t.me/VigilantFox/4565
🚨BREAKING: Kash Patel says current Joe Biden National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan should be PROSECUTED for lying under oath about Russiagate hoax when he worked for Hillary Clinton. Kash has the receipts. The whole diseased temple is coming down. 🔥https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/59475
Unbelievable, Remember when will smith slapped
https://t.me/darkuniverse09/5075
Father and patriot breaks down *exactly* what will happen when good, law-abiding Americans are no longer allowed to bear arms. Show this to anyone trying to infringe on your RIGHT to defend yourself: https://t.me/RatchetTruth/41935
At #WEF2022, Helen E. Clark is aware of dwindling public support for COVID restrictions. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/24377
Old TV show talks about escaping New York
https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/24371
Stuart Varney Lectures Trump on Moving on from Stolen Election https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/24322
Klaus Schwab-Rothschild'top advisor for WEF, Yuval Noah Harari says Jesus rising from the dead & being the Son of God is Fake News
https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/12083
Disney Grooming.
https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/12091
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/and-we-know
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything you want. https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends. https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
[MIRROR] Relay by: https://truthparadigm.tv
--------------------------------------------------------------
AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Epic Hybrid Heroic Trailer
https://tinyurl.com/ycwnmsdb
Aaron Lewis - Am I The Only One (Official Music Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zkKb4Zt48x8
Help for those struggling with Abortion issues:
www.birthchoice.net
Pastor Dean Kellio speaks truth after sermon
https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=watch_permalink&;v=403882381748151
Things Heard at WEF: "We Need a Re-calibration of Human Rights Like Freedom of Speech" https://t.me/VigilantFox/4580
"Nobody Wants to Take Them" - Moderna CEO Is Sad to Say That There's Zero Demand for COVID Injections https://t.me/VigilantFox/4579
Growing obsession with 'tracking people' https://t.me/VigilantFox/4574
Massive Climate Hypocrites: Davos Attendees Tell You to Ditch Petrol Cars While Flying in on Private Jets https://t.me/VigilantFox/4570
Climate Change: John Kerry Points the Finger of Blame at Everyday Human Beings https://t.me/VigilantFox/4575
Decimating Dissent: South Australian Bill Proposes Jail Time and Hefty Fines for COVID Noncompliance https://t.me/VigilantFox/4566
"Avoiding Vaccination Ain't Enough" - The End of Freedom Begins With Digital ID https://t.me/VigilantFox/4565
🚨BREAKING: Kash Patel says current Joe Biden National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan should be PROSECUTED for lying under oath about Russiagate hoax when he worked for Hillary Clinton. Kash has the receipts. The whole diseased temple is coming down. 🔥https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/59475
Unbelievable, Remember when will smith slapped
https://t.me/darkuniverse09/5075
Father and patriot breaks down *exactly* what will happen when good, law-abiding Americans are no longer allowed to bear arms. Show this to anyone trying to infringe on your RIGHT to defend yourself: https://t.me/RatchetTruth/41935
At #WEF2022, Helen E. Clark is aware of dwindling public support for COVID restrictions. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/24377
Old TV show talks about escaping New York
https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/24371
Stuart Varney Lectures Trump on Moving on from Stolen Election https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/24322
Klaus Schwab-Rothschild'top advisor for WEF, Yuval Noah Harari says Jesus rising from the dead & being the Son of God is Fake News
https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/12083
Disney Grooming.
https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/12091
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/and-we-know
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything you want. https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends. https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.