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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1610 - Carlie Beaudin - Report on the crime
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91 views • June 27, 2021
Carlie was walking to her vehicle in the parking garage of the Froedtert Hospital, when Freeman approached and said something to her. Carlie walked away from Freeman, who chased after her, before knocking her to the ground. He then kicked and stomped her head and neck nearly 40 times, before dragging her body into her vehicle. He then drove her vehicle to a different part of the garage, before leaving the vehicle, with Carlie’s body underneath it, parked with the front end against a wall.
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