0807-2022—Venoms, Poxes, and Poisons—What Can You Do About Them?

Lynn discusses the gain of function and the cocktail of poxes and poisons presented with the gain of function in the experimental injections. Plasma Energy Solution now has Never Ending Plasma Energy Heavenly Thunderbolt. Lynn also discusses the changes for purchases which now include personal checks and US Postal money orders. Find out why there is an advantage to using the US Postal money order. TO GET ACCESS TO OUR FREE SPECIAL REPORTS INCLUDING "DR. PAUL'S NANO-COATING PROCESS" VISIT OUR WEBSITE





Lynn Schmaltz answers the question of ‘where have we been” in this short video. And she wants to share a video from 2019 with Dr. Paul and Lynn discussing the important of intention. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bcu6W-YHoAk&t=118s

You can see recent videos Lynn and Steph have done on the health and medical channel on brighteon.com. Search for Plasma Energy.

TO GET ACCESS TO OUR FREE SPECIAL REPORTS INCLUDING many on the decisions people are making today about accepting the experimental biological jab, visit our website https://plasmaenergysolution.com . Click on the “FREE SPECIAL REPORTS" box on the right side of the home page.

If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. You will find many articles by scrolling down the home page; the titles are listed on the right side.

Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.

We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body. Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma