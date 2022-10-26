10/25/2022 -- California M5.1 Quake -- Large M6.7+M6.4 -- HAARP Beaming to Moon - Jupiter and BACK

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Two large M6.4 to M6.7 earthquakes struck both sides of the Pacific.HAARP is beaming to the Moon and Jupiter (and back to Earth) - https://uaf.edu/news/haarp-to%20begin...
Russia takes credit for the Japan 2011 M9.0 earthquake and tsunami https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K3fsl...
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https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
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Dutch Sinse
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