10/25/2022 -- California M5.1 Quake -- Large M6.7+M6.4 -- HAARP Beaming to Moon - Jupiter and BACK

Two large M6.4 to M6.7 earthquakes struck both sides of the Pacific.HAARP is beaming to the Moon and Jupiter (and back to Earth) - https://uaf.edu/news/haarp-to%20begin...
Russia takes credit for the Japan 2011 M9.0 earthquake and tsunami https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K3fsl...
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.