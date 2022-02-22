Overview of America

Many people misunderstand the political spectrum, and fail to properly distinguish between what is "left-wing" ideology and "right-wing" ideology. Actually, it's easy. Imagine the left-right political spectrum as a Government Meter. On the far left of that meter you'll find total government, or absolute dictatorship. On the other side of the meter what you see is the complete absence of government, or what is called anarchy. So, whatever political ideology you might be looking at; whatever ideas you might hear someone promoting, all you have to do ask yourself how much government is involved, and then you will know what kind of ideology it is. Basically, those who advocate giving government more power and more control over your life are called "leftists" and those who advocate for less government control over your life are, of course, "right."